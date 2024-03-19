Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 4.7%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.20 and last traded at $57.62. Approximately 437,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,677,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.