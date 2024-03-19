Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 19,198 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OptiNose Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 781,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on OPTN

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.