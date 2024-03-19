Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 19,198 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OptiNose Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 781,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on OPTN
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptiNose
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.