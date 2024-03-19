Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 362,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

