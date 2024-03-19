Range Financial Group LLC Has $520,000 Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $216,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $78,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $59.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

