Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.