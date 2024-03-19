Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

