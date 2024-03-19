Range Financial Group LLC Takes $301,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 45.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth about $5,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

