Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUSN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 27,219,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

