Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.6% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,441,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.44 and its 200 day moving average is $426.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

