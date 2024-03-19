Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,041 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.62. 2,947,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

