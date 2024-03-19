Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,297 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,736. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

