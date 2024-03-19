Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.94. 2,411,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,597. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.60. The company has a market cap of $379.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

