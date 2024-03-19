Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 101,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,638. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.