Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

PSX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.27. 849,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,207. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

