Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $734.87. The company had a trading volume of 576,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.32 and a 200-day moving average of $634.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

