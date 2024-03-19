Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $16.45 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.40. 912,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,493. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

