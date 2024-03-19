Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,641. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

