Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) recently:

3/14/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/7/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 199,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.