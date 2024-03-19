Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Integral Ad Science (IAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) recently:

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 364,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock worth $23,490,082 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

