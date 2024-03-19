Redburn Atlantic Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

