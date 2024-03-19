Redburn Atlantic Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $445.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture stock opened at $372.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

