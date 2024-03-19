Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

