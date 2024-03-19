Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) versus Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Critical Survey

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reliance Worldwide and Janus International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus International Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Janus International Group has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Reliance Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Janus International Group $1.07 billion 2.03 $135.70 million $0.92 16.01

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and Janus International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janus International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Janus International Group 12.73% 30.00% 10.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus International Group beats Reliance Worldwide on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products. The company provides its products under the SharkBite, JG Speedfit, HoldRite, CashAcme, Reliance Valves, MultiSafe, and John Guest brands. It distributes its products through retail, wholesale, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

