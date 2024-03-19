Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (ACN, ACQ, ACXP, ADVM, ALPN, APR.UN, ATNM, ATZ, ATZAF, AUGX)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$13.20 to C$13.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $30.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $6.50 to $4.50. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $3.00 to $1.68. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target increased by Argus from $72.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $22.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.33 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $40.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $506.00 to $446.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $238.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Argus from $270.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $109.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $970.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $850.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.98 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $106.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) was given a C$2.48 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $62.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $255.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $7.80. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

