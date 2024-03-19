Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (ACN, ACQ, ACXP, ADVM, ALPN, APR.UN, ATNM, ATZ, ATZAF, AUGX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$13.20 to C$13.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $30.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $6.50 to $4.50. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $3.00 to $1.68. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target increased by Argus from $72.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $22.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.33 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $40.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $506.00 to $446.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $238.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Argus from $270.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $109.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $970.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $850.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.98 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $106.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) was given a C$2.48 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $62.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $255.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $7.80. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

