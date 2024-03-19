Revisor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.75. 2,577,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $291.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

