Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $294,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. 1,815,984 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

