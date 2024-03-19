Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 134,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,663. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.