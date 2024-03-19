Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 134,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,663. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

