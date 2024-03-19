Revisor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

