Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,882 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

