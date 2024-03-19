Revisor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. 760,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,831. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.