Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

