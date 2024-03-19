Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3,371.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 310,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,443. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.49 and a 1-year high of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

