Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.37. 1,166,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

