Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,671 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund accounts for approximately 0.9% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 17,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,019. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

