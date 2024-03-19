Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $608,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

FMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

