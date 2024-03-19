RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %
RFIL stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.