RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

