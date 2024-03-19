Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,692.14

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $27,692.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005894 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.51 or 1.00262459 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00140715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00225553 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28,339.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

