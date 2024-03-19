Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.46. 3,162,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

