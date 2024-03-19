Rise Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

