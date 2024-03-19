Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

