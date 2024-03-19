Rise Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

