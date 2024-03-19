Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18,300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average is $232.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $181.51 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

