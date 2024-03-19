Rise Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 37,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

