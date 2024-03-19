Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $21.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

