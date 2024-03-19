Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 6.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 3,523,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,220,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

