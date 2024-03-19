Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 652,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,993. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

