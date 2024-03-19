Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. The company had a trading volume of 411,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.