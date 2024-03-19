RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 2,738,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

