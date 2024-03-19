RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

