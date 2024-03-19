RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Up 5.5%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 127,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 471,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

RxSight Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

